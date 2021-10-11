At least 2 dead after plane crashes into residential neighborhood near San Diego

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged people to steer clear of North Magnolia Avenue in the city of Santee.

By David K. Li and Andrew Blankstein

A twin-engine Cessna crashed in a residential neighborhood near San Diego on Monday afternoon, killing at least two people and setting multiple houses on fire, authorities said.

The crash happened near the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle Streets in Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, according to the city.

The C340 crashed at 12:14 p.m. PDT, the FAA said.

Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said there are "multiple confirmed fatalities."

"We know there have been at least two confirmed" deaths, Matsushita added.

The craft came down within blocks of Santana High School, but no one there was injured, the school said.

The crash scene is about four miles north of Gillespie Field, small county-owned airport in El Cajon, and 16 miles east of Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

The plane also appeared to strike and destroy a delivery truck parked in the neighborhood.

A man who rushed to the neighborhood said he found the gutted home where his mother and stepfather live.

“It’s a war zone, it’s not even a house. Everything they own there” was destroyed, the man told NBC San Diego.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

