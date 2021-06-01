Plane makes emergency landing on busy California highway

A Los Angeles Police Department airplane made an emergency landing on a busy California highway Monday without crashing or injuring anyone, authorities said.

Aaron Figueroa, a dispatcher with the California Highway Patrol, said the plane touched down shortly before 7 p.m. local time on U.S. 101 about 35 miles north of Los Angeles.

Only the pilot was on board, and no one was injured, he said.

It wasn't clear why the plane made an emergency landing. Los Angeles police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted on social media that appeared to capture the incident, the plane could be seen driving on the major thoroughfare surrounded by cars. Another image showed it on the side of the highway.