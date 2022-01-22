Plane slides off runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, no injuries reported

A plane briefly left the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night as winter weather hit parts of the southeast, officials said.

There were no injuries in the 9 p.m. incident in which Delta Flight 5501 from Washington, D.C., “landed safely and rolled into the mud while taxiing,” the airport said.

There were 13 passengers on the flight, which the Delta Air Lines said was operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air.

Delta said the plane’s nose gear exited the taxiway after landing at the North Carolina airport.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the airline said in a statement.

No injuries were reported. It was not clear what caused the plane to slide off the runway.

A runway closed at the airport while the plane was being towed.

A winter storm was sending snow over the region Friday evening. Winter storm warnings or advisories covered a swath from southeastern Virginia to Georgia early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.