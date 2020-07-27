Planet Fitness to require members and guests to wear masks in clubs at all times

Planet Fitness, one of the country's largest gym franchises, announced Monday that members and visitors working out in their clubs will have to wear masks beginning Aug. 1.

Gyms are open in a majority of U.S. states, but the surge of coronavirus cases in the country beginning in June has been tied to an increased interest in going to restaurants, bars and gyms in May, Reuters reported.

An email to members from Planet Fitness, which has more than 2,000 locations, said the chain has "enhanced our existing cleanliness policies and procedures," but wanted to employ additional methods to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Effective August 1, all Planet Fitness members (you!) & guests will be required to wear a mask inside our clubs, at all times," said the email. "This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!"

Planet Fitness employees are also required to wear masks, and have been since clubs began reopening, Planet Fitness policies say. Members and guests who forget a mask will be provided with one.

Anyone who has a medical exemption that prohibits them from wearing a mask or does not want to wear a mask will be able to freeze their account until masks are no longer a requirement in clubs, according to Planet Fitness.