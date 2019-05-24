Breaking News Emails
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union announced Friday that they have filed a lawsuit in federal court over Alabama's near-total abortion ban, which makes almost all instances of performing an abortion a felony.
“The Alabama Legislature has been pushing abortion care further and further out of reach for years with medically unnecessary and politically-motivated restrictions, and this extreme abortion ban shows us just how far they’ll go to push their anti-abortion agenda,” Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, an ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project attorney, said in a press release.
The suit follows Gov. Kay Ivey's signing of the law that makes abortion a felony unless the mother's health is at risk. The law, which does not make exceptions for rape and incest, sparked widespread protests in the state over the weekend.
The ACLU, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the ACLU of Alabama filed the lawsuit together.