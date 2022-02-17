Play-kit company Lovevery recalls cups over choking hazard

Play-kit subscription company Lovevery announced Thursday that it is voluntarily recalling cups included in its boxes for 7-8 month olds because they pose a choking hazard.

The handle of the stainless steel cups can break off and is small enough for a child to choke on, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Lovevery has sent about 169,000 of the affected stainless steel cups to American families, and another 11,000 were sold in Canada.

Drinking cups recalled by Lovevery. CPSC

Lovevery subscribers receive a box of Montessori-style toys and other goods every 2 months in the first year of their child's life for $80 and every three months through toddlerhood for $120.

The company also sells a bookshelf, a play gym and a variety of toys, separate from the boxes, and has recently started selling some of their products at Target.

The stainless open cup was a part of Lovevery's "Inspector Play Kit," sent to parents of 7 month olds from July 2018 through July 2021. It is meant to be used in place of a sippy cup to promote better language development.

Lovevery has received 70 reports of the handle detaching from the cup, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In two instances, a child put the handle in their mouth, but no injuries have been reported.

Those who still have the cup are encouraged to contact Lovevery for a replacement without a handle and then throw out the cup with the handle.