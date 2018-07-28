Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Five people were killed in a pair of Texas shootings that police say were connected.

Three people were found dead after reports of an "active shooting" at a nursing home in Robstown, Texas Friday night, according to the local police department. Two additional people were found deceased at the home of the suspected shooter, Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez told NBC affiliate KRISTV.

He said the suspected shooter was believed to be among the dead.

Officers responded to reports of an ongoing attack at the Retama Manor Nursing Center outside Corpus Christi, Texas about 7 p.m., Robstown police said in a statement. When they arrived the gunfire was already over and victims were dead at the scene, police said.

"We can confirm there were three fatalities," the Robstown police statement reads, "two males and one female."

Not long after, authorities said, two additional men were discovered at a residence Rodriguez said was the home of the shooter.

"The second location with two additional bodies" is "believed to be related with the first" location, Sheriff Jim Kaelin said in a separate statement.

The case was being handled by the Robstown department, but the police statement said "Texas Rangers will aid in the potential murder investigation."

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy," Chief Erasmo Flores stated.