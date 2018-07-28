Man kills 4 relatives, self in shootings at home and nursing facility in Texas

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 60-year-old man fatally shot four relatives, including his elderly father and stepmother at a nursing home, in a Texas town on Friday before killing himself, police said Saturday.

Police in Robstown, a city of around 11,000 people west of Corpus Christi, said officers responded to a call of an active shooter at Retama nursing home at around 6:48 p.m. Friday and found the suspected shooter's father, 85-year-old Ernest Starry, his wife Thelma Montalvo, and the suspected gunman dead.

The suspected gunman was identified as Richard Starry, 60.

After finding the three people dead at the nursing home, a family member prompted police to search the home of Ernest Starry and Montalvo, which is down the street.

There officers found a 14-year-old adopted son and the 41-year-old son of Montalvo dead, and investigators believe they were also killed by Richard Starry, police said.

"At this time the evidence points to a murder-suicide, but the investigation is still premature to determine a motive and we will not speculate," police said in a statement. Police said a handgun was found near Richard Starry's body.

Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores said that police believe that the 14-year-old and the 41-year-old killed in the home were the first victims in the shootings. Police are continuing to investigate.

"It's been a long night and into this morning. We’re doing the best we can with this horrible incident," Flores said.

Flores thanked the nursing home staff for taking care of residents during the incident. “It was chaotic, and great thanks to them,” Flores said.