Police are searching for 9-year-old girl abducted from a New York campground

New York State Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who they said was abducted Saturday night while camping with her family.

Charlotte Sena was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, about 50 miles north of Albany, around 6:15 p.m., wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet. She is 5'1" tall, 90 pounds and has blonde hair, according to information provided by police.

Charlotte Sena. Courtesy Jené Sena

New York State Police activated an Amber Alert in the case Sunday morning shortly after 9:30 a.m. local time, noting that it was "for a child abduction" that occurred around 6:45 p.m. the night before.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the Amber Alert states.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mazzone told reporters Sunday that police determined it was "quite possible" Charlotte been abducted following their "exhaustive search" of the park.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all,” the Sena family said in a statement provided to NBC News.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters that Charlotte and her family were camping only 15 minutes from where the girl and her sisters were raised. Shortly before she went missing, Charlotte had been biking around Loop A of the park with family friends, and said she wanted to do one more loop by herself, the governor said at the news conference.

Fifteen minutes later, when she hadn't returned, her parents and nearby campers mounted a search, calling her name. Charlotte's bike was found on the loop at 6:45 p.m., according to Mazzone, and two minutes later, her mother called 911 to report her missing. By 7 p.m., state police were at the scene, Hochul said.

Since then, over 100 personnel and 75 law enforcement officials have been deployed in the search, which also includes dogs, two drones, two boats and six underwater rescue teams, according to Hochul, who added that a command post had been established at the state park.

The governor said technology experts had been brought in "to analyze other forms of communications in the park at that time." Mazzone declined to provide more details.

Hochul said she met with Charlotte's "distraught" parents earlier Sunday and promised them officials would find their daughter.

"As a mother and as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they're going through," the governor said.

"They shared with me how joyful their little girl is, a fourth grader just recently elected to be a class officer for student council," she added.

Hochul implored anyone with information or anyone who may have seen anything to call 911.

“Hearts are broken here today in New York," she said. "Hopefully there will be a reunion, hopefully, there will be a family that has been traumatized but reunited."