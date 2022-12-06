IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Police arrest California man who allegedly punched fast food worker, causing her to lose an eye

The victim was "protecting an individual with an intellectual disability" when Isaac White-Carter, 20, allegedly punched her multiple times in the face, police said.
The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, Calif.
By Mirna Alsharif

Police in Antioch, California arrested a man on Monday who allegedly punched a fast food restaurant employee in the face, causing her to lose an eye, authorities said.

The Antioch Police Department had received calls on Nov. 12 at around 5:25 p.m. local time (8:25 p.m. EST) reporting an assault at The Habit Burger, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Responding officers found that an employee at the restaurant had been punched in the face multiple times "after protecting an individual with an intellectual disability from being bullied."

"The victim lost her right eye because of the incident," police said.

The victim is 19-years-old, according to NBC Bay Area.

The United States Marshals Service arrested Isaac White-Carter, 20, of Hayward, in connection with the incident on Monday morning after a weeks-long investigation. He was turned over to Antioch police and charged with felony counts of mayhem and aggravated assault causing great bodily injury, according to the statement.

It's not clear if White-Carter has an attorney at this time.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, who did not immediately return requests for comment, will be prosecuting this case.

In a statement, the Antioch Police Department expressed their "support and gratitude to the victim for helping a community member in need."

