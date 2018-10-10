Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The operator of the limousine company whose vehicle was involved in the fatal crash that killed 20 people Saturday in upstate New York has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide, state police told NBC News.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Wednesday, New York State Police said.

Prestige Limousine, of Gansevort, New York, is owned by Shahed Hussain and operated by his son, Nauman, according to the company's attorney.

It was unclear if Nauman had been charged with a single or multiple counts of criminally negligent homicide, but officials said the charges were in connection with the crash.

Earlier this week, police said Shahed Hussain was in Pakistan at the time of the incident.

Lee Kindon, of the Kindon Law Firm, which represents Prestige Limousine, said in a press conference after the arrest that state police had "jumped the gun" in charging his client, adding that while Nauman helped his father run the business, Shahed Hussain ran the major operations of the company, including the day-to-day operations, and owned the company's bank accounts.

"He’s terrified. Hasn’t eaten in three days. Hasn’t slept in three days," Kindon said of Nauman. "He’s got the eyes of the world looking at him because they want someone to blame. He’s gotten death threats. "

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon when the driver of the 2001 Ford Excursion failed to stop at an intersection in Schoharie, New York, and careened into a parking lot before slamming into an unoccupied SUV, striking pedestrians, authorities said. Twenty people, including the driver of the Excursion and two pedestrians, were killed.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the limousine failed an inspection last month and should not have been on the road. Cuomo also said the driver, Scott Lisinicchia, 53, did not have the specific documentation — a commercial driver's license with a passenger endorsement — required to drive the limo.

NBC News obtained records showing that the limo had been cited numerous times for safety violations, including having "brakes out of service."

The citation for the breaks, which was issued after a March 21 inspection, indicated that 20 percent or more of the roughly five-ton "stretch" limo's stopping power was compromised.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.