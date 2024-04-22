Police arrest pro-Palestinian supporters at encampment on Yale University plaza

Police officers have arrested protesters who had set up an encampment on Yale University's campus in support of the Palestinian cause Monday morning.

Protesters had been on their third night of camping out in an effort to urge Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers, the Yale Daily News reported.

Officers gathered at the protest site at Beinecke Plaza shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, seen approaching the encampment and "flipping up the entrances to the tents," the school paper wrote on X.

Then officers issued a warning for students and press to leave, or they'd be arrested.

Minutes later, the school paper wrote on X that police were arresting people. Yale Police Lt. Roosevelt Martinez told the paper that students involved in the protests were arrested for trespassing, and those arrested were being transported in shuttles for "processing."

It's not clear exactly how many people and students were arrested, but the Yale Daily News counted at least 35 people.

By 8 a.m., no students were left on the plaza and all protesters remaining on the plaza had been arrested.

After the arrests, a crowd of over 200 protesters blocked an intersection on campus as organizers “announced that people arrested are being charged with Class A misdemeanors,” the school paper wrote on X.

Forty police officers are reported to be at the scene, blocking students from entering the Schwarzman Center Rotunda.

NBC News is out to Yale police and university officials for comment.

The tension on campus comes as another Ivy League Institution, Columbia University in New York City, holds classes virtually Monday following pro-Palestinian encampment and protest that also resulted mass suspensions arrests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.