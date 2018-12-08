Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Linda Givetash

A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a 13-year-old North Carolina girl, police said early Saturday.

The Lumberton Police and FBI charged Michael McLellan, 34, with 10 felonies including first-degree murder and first-degree forcible rape in connection to the death of Hania Aguilar.

The teen was kidnapped from her driveway on Nov. 5 when a suspect forced her into a family member's idling SUV, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing the girl scream and a man dressed in all black with a yellow bandanna across his face force her into the family’s sport-utility vehicle and drive away, authorities have previously said.

The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 8 in the woods about 10 miles from the family's home while a body was located on Nov. 27. Police said results of forensic testing were issued Friday, allowing charges to be laid.

McLellan is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bail and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Monday.

The investigation is continuing and police said an autopsy is yet to be completed.