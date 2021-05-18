Police are asking for the public's help in their search for Jessica Edwards, a Connecticut woman who disappeared last week.

Edwards was reported missing by her family on May 10, according to the South Windsor Police Department. Her husband last saw her that morning around 7 a.m., Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said at a press conference. Edwards' mother and sister saw her the night before on Mother's Day, he said.

According to police, it's believed that Edwards left her home with an unknown person. She had called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on the morning of her disappearance, a police tweet said.

Cleverdon said via email on Tuesday that police do not have any information about the person Edwards left home with and the person has not been identified.

Jessica Edwards has been missing since May 10. South Windsor Police Department

Her family told NBC Connecticut that Edwards had a baby seven months ago and would never leave home without him. She was days away from graduating with a second degree, they said.

"My sister is missing. My nephew is really, practically without a mother right now,” her brother Mario Edwards said.

Edwards' mother, Hope Edwards, pleaded for her daughter's safe return. "I need my daughter," she told the outlet.

Authorities said that they searched Edwards' home and three "associated" vehicles on Friday in hopes they would find information to help them "understand what has led to Jessica's disappearance," according to a press release.

Neighborhood canvases involving K-9s and helicopters have also been conducted in the immediate area surrounding her home.

The South Windsor Police Department is working with local, state and federal agencies in locating her.

"The Town Manager has been in constant communication with the Chief of Police as to the status of the case and we have every confidence that our police department, in conjunction with our local, state, and federal partners, is doing everything possible to locate Jessica," said South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna and Town Manager Michael Maniscalco in a joint statement.