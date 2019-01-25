Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 4:32 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 25, 2019, 4:34 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Police bodycam video shows the moments right before an Oregon officer fatally shoots the parent of a student outside of a middle school following a confrontation.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 at Cascade Middle School in Eugene following a custodial dispute involving 30-year-old Charles Landeros. Video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday after the Lane County District Attorney ruled that an officer’s use of deadly force was justified.

The incident began when Landeros’ ex-wife and the mother of his child went to the school after learning that Landeros had enrolled their child into the middle school without her permission, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

The school contacted Landeros to have him come to the school, and also called the school resource officer Steve Timm.

When Timm learned that “there was a custody dispute occurring,” he called Eugene Police Officer Aaron Johns for assistance, according to the release.

Video of the incident shows the two officers in the school’s hallway ordering Landeros to leave the building.

“The police do not have jurisdiction over here. The principal has not asked me to leave,” Landeros says, before he appears to start walking away from the officers.

As the officers were trying to get Landeros to leave the building, the child walked into the hallway and started yelling at the child to "go," according to the district attorney’s office.

The video shows one of the officers grabbing Landeros and pushing him out a door. Police then announce they're arresting Landeros.

During the struggle to arrest Landeros, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at officer Timm, the district attorney's office said. Timm, who was not wounded, returned fire striking Landeros in the head.

Authorities said students were in the hallway and in a nearby classroom during the altercation. Two people at the school, as well as Landeros’ child, witnessed the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

An investigation following the shooting found that Landeros, an Army veteran who served from 2006 to 2012 and was honorably discharged, allegedly was carrying an extra magazine with ammunition on his belt and another in the car, authorities said. Landeros was also wearing a backpack which contained additional ammunition, authorities said.

“Officer Timm saved the life of Officer Johns, himself and perhaps many others,” the district attorney’s office ruled. “There is no clearer circumstance that the use of deadly force is justified than this.”