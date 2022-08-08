Police investigating possible abduction of 16-year-old girl who disappeared from campground party

Detectives in northern California have launched an abduction investigation after a 16-year-old girl went missing from a large party Saturday.

Kiely Rodni was last seen while attending "a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults" near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's office. Also missing from the party was Rodni's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV.

Her phone has been out of service since the party, police said.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating Kiely Rodni's disappearance as an abduction because they haven't been able to locate her car, Angela Musallam, a public information officer with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, told NBC News.

Detectives are asking for help with locating Rodni and have set up a designated tip line people can call if they have information on the teenager.

"Kiely is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes," said a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. "She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring."

Rodni's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said in a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page that she just wants her daughter home.

"We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much," Rodni-Nieman said tearfully. "Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."

Rodni-Nieman implored anyone with information to come forward.

"And we're not looking to like, bust anybody else or get anybody in trouble," she said. "We just want to see our daughter home."