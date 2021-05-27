Police commissioner faces backlash after saying minority cop candidates come from 'broken homes'

A police commissioner on Long Island is facing calls to resign after making comments partly attributing his department’s diversity struggles to potential candidates from communities of color growing up in “broken homes.”

Newsday interviewed Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder for an investigation that appeared online on Thursday. In one period studied by the Long Island newspaper, the investigation found Ryder's agency and the neighboring Suffolk County Police Department hired a combined 67 Black candidates out of an applicant pool of 6,539.

“Look, a lot of these kids come from broken homes," he told Newsday. "These kids struggle in these communities because they don’t have both parents around. They don’t have a family history of law enforcement. They’re at a disadvantage starting off. And we have to recognize it and it’s true. I can’t fix the family home, but I can fix the kid.”

“I can help him get better and work with him to make sure we don’t lose that kid and get him into the job," he added. "There are some great kids out there that we would love to have part of this department.”

Criticism from local leaders was swift.

“You don’t know anything about me," Theresa Sanders, president of the Urban League of Long Island, said, according to Newsday. "But because I’m Black, you think, ‘You must have come from a broken home. If that’s your lens, it’s broken. Get a new prescription.'"

Luis Mendez, a former deputy director of Nassau County’s Office of Minority Affairs, told the newpsaper: “I would say to the commissioner, 'You have served the community well up until this point. Thank you so much. May I have your resignation?'"

In a statement to NBC News Thursday, Ryder said his "intention in my responses was not to be hurtful to anyone but to show how we are continuing to improve recruitment efforts to increase diversity through community outreach and supporting applicants throughout the process. My entire adult life has been dedicated to law enforcement and building trust in our communities."

"In the past four years I have attended thousands of community meetings for the purpose of building trust in communities of all races, genders and religions," he added. "As I have stated in the past, recruitment practices must always continue to expand with a focus placed on increasing the number of minority officers. This Department will continue to work towards a more diverse police department.”

A spokesman for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran did not immediately provide a statement Thursday about Ryder’s comments. A press conference has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, the spokesman said.