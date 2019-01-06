Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Phil Helsel

A man was arrested Saturday night in Texas for allegedly fatally shooting 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes as she was riding in a car with her family, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's officials said they have filed a capital murder charge against Eric Black Jr., 20, after he was identified based on a tip.

Black was taken into custody without incident in Harris County and admitted to taking part in the shooting, they said.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, was fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot in Harris County, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2018. Family photo

Investigators said they were continuing to pursue evidence that could possibly lead to other suspects being charged. They said they did not believe Jazmine's family was the intended target and they were possibly shot at as a result of mistaken identity.

His arrest came after investigators had announced they were interviewing "persons of interest" in the case.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., “The Jazmine Barnes Homicide investigation has taken a new direction" and "Detectives are in the process of interviewing persons of interest."

Jazmine was killed after a gunman believed to have been driving a red pickup truck fired into the car that she was riding in with her mother and siblings at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

The girl's mother, who was wounded, said before the arrest that she believed the shooting was possibly a hate crime.

Earlier Saturday, community members held a rally near the business close to where the shooting took place, calling for justice for the slain girl.

Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, said at the rally that she believed the killer would be caught, and that "there’s too many people out here looking for this man."

The killing prompted gestures of support, and more than $100,000 was raised for a reward in an effort spearheaded by civil rights activist Shaun King.

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and a Houston police officer stepped up to pay for the girl’s funeral. Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he would pledge his playoff check to help the family and effort to find the suspect.