Police eject hundreds from Long Island house party

Hundreds of people attended a party this week on Long Island at a mansion that was rented on Airbnb, according to authorities in Suffolk County, New York.

The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed the event in an email to NBC News, saying they responded to calls at 51 Hawkins Lane in Brookhaven at approximately 12:25 a.m. on November 30.

"Fifth Precinct officers responded to the house where approximately 300 to 400 people were present," Suffolk PD said. "The crowd started to disperse upon police arrival. The investigation is ongoing to determine who hosted the gathering."

Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone said that an unnamed suspect allegedly rented the large house on AirBnb in order to throw the mass gathering.

The homeowner had reportedly warned guests that cameras allowed him to see if strict occupancy limits were being respected.

The homeowner and several others called 911, according to authorities.

Bellone said it is "critically important that people do everything that they can to limit those gatherings."

"I think it's very important that people understand and the message is clear, that we are not going to allow people to skirt the Covid-19 public health rules by simply renting a home and thinking that you're going to get away with it," Bellone said. "That's not going to happen."