April 18, 2019, 2:26 PM GMT / Updated April 18, 2019, 2:42 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Police have ended a nearly two-month search at a Colorado landfill for the remains of Kelsey Berreth, who has not been seen since Thanksgiving and is believed to be dead.

Authorities began searching the Midway Landfill in Fountain, Colorado, on Feb. 26 for evidence or remains of the missing mother. The search was called off Wednesday.

"Her remains have not been found, nor has any evidence relating to her death," the Woodland Park Police Department said in a statement.

Patrick Frazee leaves the Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2018. Chappin Everett / the Gazette via AP file

Berreth, 29, was last seen on a neighbor's surveillance camera with her year-old daughter, Kaylee, and her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, outside her home on Nov. 22, police said. Earlier that day she was seen shopping with her daughter at a supermarket in Woodland Park, Colorado.

She wasn't reported missing until Dec. 2 by her mother.

Frazee, who is Kaylee's father, was arrested and later charged in December with two counts of murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder. In February, prosecutors announced additional charges including tampering with a deceased body.

Prosecutors believe Frazee, 32, beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat after failing to persuade the woman he was having an affair with to commit the killing.

Investigators say that after the murder, Frazee convinced his mistress, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, to clean the crime scene before he burned Berreth's body. Kenney told police that Frazee planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river, according to investigators.

Kenney has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and has to testify against Frazee as part of a plea deal. Frazee has not yet entered a plea.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said Wednesday that not locating evidence or Berreth's remains at the landfill was not the "outcome that we hoped for."

Police will continue to investigate and are "committed to bringing justice to Kelsey's family," the department said.