Police helicopter goes down in California's Newport Bay, 2 pilots hospitalized

A police helicopter went down into shallow water in Southern California's Newport Bay on Saturday night, officials said.

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that its helicopter had "crash landed" in the neighboring city of Newport Beach.

"Rescue efforts are underway," the department said.

Two pilots in the helicopter were extricated and taken to area trauma centers, the Newport Beach Fire Department said.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

In a tweet, electronic dance music DJ Justin Martin said he witnessed the incident from a nearby boat.

“It was directly above us spinning out of control.. crashed less than 150 feet from our boat... still shaken up from what we just saw..,” he said in a tweet.

Officials have not released any additional information about how the crash occurred.

It was the second notable helicopter crash of the day. Three people were injured when a helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Miami Beach early Saturday afternoon.

The South Florida crash was captured on video.