Police at hostage situation in Minnesota bank

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, were at the scene of a hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank Thursday afternoon, officials said.

There are no reported injuries, and negotiations were ongoing hours after a possible robbery was reported just before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

Police described the hostages as bank employees. It was not clear how many people were being held, but by around 6:50 p.m., one person had been released, police Lt. Lori Ellering said.

The FBI said it was assisting, and police and an armored vehicle were seen outside.

"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch," the bank said, adding that it was cooperating fully with authorities.

"We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues," Wells Fargo said. "The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Video from the scene showed law enforcement officials in camouflage and helmets and FBI on the behind the bank off to the side of an entrance.

St. Cloud is a city of around 68,000 around 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.