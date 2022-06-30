Police investigate after 3 men found dead in Illinois home

Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday.

At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

Patrol officers checked the residence and located three deceased males inside the rental property, police said.

Kankakee police said they had a heavy presence in the area around the home and would release additional information later.

Detectives and forensic evidence technicians were seen entering and leaving the modest two-story house while carrying equipment Wednesday evening. The house was surrounded by crime scene tape.

No additional details were immediately available.