Police investigate flamethrower stunt atop NYC bus

The New York Police Department is investigating a Nov. 8 incident that involved a person using a flamethrower atop a New York City bus, according to NBC New York.

"We don't even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was," Metropolitan Transportation Authority Communications Director Tim Minton told NBC New York. "The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied city bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril."

"We are grateful the courageous actions of the operator in moving riders to safety minimized risk, and are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation."

A rapper named Dupree G.O.D posted videos of the apparent stunt on his social media accounts. His Instagram account is currently private, but his YouTube account contains public videos of men shooting flamethrowers toward each other. His Twitter account shared a drone video of the flamethrower stunt.

The use of drones is strictly regulated and mostly banned in New York City due to the close proximity of many major airports.

Elliot Bey, the owner of nearby wine store Franklin Cellars, told NBC New York he shut his shop down and the stunt went on for hours. "It's unsafe, it's just crazy," Bey said.

"That being said, if I was looking at a movie, or if I was at the circus it would be fine," Bey added.

There were no reported injuries. Owning or using a flamethrower is not illegal in New York City or state.