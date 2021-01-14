Police investigating after man dead, three others injured at Queens apartment

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized in critical condition following an incident Thursday morning at an apartment in Queens, New York.

A 30-year-old man is also in police custody and being evaluated at a hospital, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said.

Authorities were called to the apartment around 6:30 a.m. and were met by an "emotionally disturbed" man, police said. A 72-year-old man, believed to be his father, was found suffering from a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also in the apartment was a 70-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. They were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. What caused their injuries remains under investigation.

The police spokesperson said that "there didn’t appear to be any outward bodily harm or injuries on them.”

All five people are believed to be related. The New York City Fire Department also responded to the scene and said Thursday that it was turning the incident over to police.