Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning at an elderly-housing complex in Westerly, Rhode Island, Westerly police told NBC News.
One person was hospitalized in unknown condition at Westerly Hospital, a spokesperson said.
State police said after 11 a.m. that they were headed to Westerly to offer assistance.
Local schools announced shortly at around 11:08 a.m. that they were in lockdown "until further notice." The emergency room at Westerly Hospital was also on lockdown, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
Police activity is centered on Cross Street and the Rhode Island Department of Health said a medical examiner is at the scene, the outlet reported.
Westerly is on the southwestern shore of Rhode Island near the Connecticut border and about 44 miles from Providence.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.