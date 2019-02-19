Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 19, 2019, 6:41 PM GMT By Andrew Blankstein and Minyvonne Burke

Police in Chicago said they received a tip Tuesday claiming that on the night of the alleged attack against actor Jussie Smollett, he was seen with the two men who were arrested and later released in connection with the incident.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the witness told officers that Smollett was seen riding in an elevator with Ola and Abel Osundairo, who are brothers, in a building near where the alleged assault happened Jan. 29.

The tip is now being investigated by the Chicago Police Department.

Smollett, who is black and gay, said he was attacked by two masked men who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. The Osundairo siblings were arrested, but were later released and are not suspects, police have said.

After interviewing the brothers last week, police released them from custody without charges Friday night, announcing that the "investigation had shifted." Police have requested another interview with Smollett.