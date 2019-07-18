Breaking News Emails
Police have issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday as they investigate a chemical fire at a factory in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The incident occurred at Diamond Chemical Company, a manufacturer of industrial cleaning products, NBC New York reported. Lyndhurst police confirmed that a chemical fire had broken out inside and that a hazmat crew was responding.
Air quality readings were normal, according to East Rutherford police. Authorities still advised area residents to shelter in place and keep windows closed.
It is unclear how many people may be affected as a result or if anyone was injured.
East Rutherford, which is about 10 miles west of Midtown Manhattan, has a population of about 8,900 people.
Diamond Chemical Company is a private company founded in 1930 that employs around 300 people. The New Jersey location sits on 12 acres and includes a 150,000 square-foot complex that houses its corporate offices, laboratories, manufacturing, according to the company website.