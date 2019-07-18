Breaking News Emails
Police have issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday as they investigate a chemical fire at a factory in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The incident occurred at Diamond Chemical Company, a manufacturer of industrial cleaning products, NBC New York reported. Lyndhurst police confirmed that a chemical fire had broken out inside and that a hazmat crew was responding.
It is unclear how many people may be affected as a result or if anyone was injured.
East Rutherford, which is about 10 miles west of Midtown Manhattan, has a population of about 8,900 people.
Diamond Chemical Company is a private company founded in 1930 that employs around 300 people. The New Jersey location sits on 12 acres and includes a 150,000 square-foot complex that houses its corporate offices, laboratories, manufacturing, according to the company website.