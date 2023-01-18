An alleged arsonist, driving a pickup truck, set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in central Illinois, police said Tuesday, just days after the state enacted new laws protecting abortion rights.

Peoria police said the attack happened at about 11:31 p.m. CT on Sunday in the 2700 block of North Knoxville Avenue.

The Peoria Fire Department extinguished flames that were "contained to one room" as one "firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria, Ill., that was the target of an arson attack. WEEK

No one was inside the building during the attack.

The "preliminary cause of the fire was arson," said police, who also released pictures of the suspect's pickup truck.

The blaze was set a little more than two days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law sweeping reproductive health care legislation that protects out-of-state abortion seekers and adds other safeguards to abortion rights in America's sixth most populous state with a population of 12.6 million residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.