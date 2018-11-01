Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A second suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion was arrested, Florida authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Boatwright, 22, was the one of the two suspects who approached the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, and shot him when he was leaving the Riva Motorsports shop in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami on June 18, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was first arrested on drug-related charges on July 5 and served with an arrest warrant on Tuesday for first-degree murder while being held at Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail, the sheriff's office said.

The first arrest in this investigation was made on June 21 when Florida police pulled over Dedrick Williams, 22, and charged him with first-degree murder without premeditation, a probation violation and with failing to have a valid driver's license.