Police may be looking for more than one suspect in Idaho college slayings, prosecutor says

MOSCOW, Idaho — With no one apprehended in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home, it "certainly is possible" there may be more than one suspect, a local prosecutor said Thursday.

"At this point, the investigators are looking at all possibilities. They don't have a specific suspect," Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told NBC's "TODAY" show.

"We're really hoping for any information from the public to help recreate everyone's activities," he added.

A neighbor told NBC News that three of the victims identified by police — Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20 — lived in the home together. The fourth victim was identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, who had been dating Kernodle.

During a news conference Wednesday, police said they were responding to a report of an unconscious individual in the home on Sunday and found the students dead from stab wounds and no sign of a forced entry. They believe two other roommates were home at the time of the killings. The roommates were uninjured.

Thompson said he doesn't believe they are considered suspects.

"The investigators continue to work hard trying to interview everyone who might have any information," he said, "and hopefully figure out and identify what occurred and why and who is responsible."

Police in the rural city of Moscow on Wednesday also walked back comments from early on in the investigation assuring the community that the students were killed in an "isolated, targeted attack."

The description of the attack frustrated families of the victims and University of Idaho students who said that without a suspect in police custody, they continued to feel unsafe.

"We know you have questions, and so do we," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters.

"We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there," he added. "We cannot say there is no threat to the community."

With public pressure mounting, investigators shared more details in the friends' last hours.

Investigators said they had been out Saturday night at different events near the university, with Chapin and Kernodle at a party on campus and Mogen and Goncalves at a bar.

In addition, a livestream from a late-night food truck appears to have recorded two of the students ordering food early Sunday. The livestream was broadcast on the platform Twitch by Grub Wandering Kitchen, which owns the food truck.

This still from video appears to show two Idaho victims at a food truck before the incident. GrubTruckers

Joseph Woodall, who manages the truck, said they appear to have been there between 1:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the students returned home sometime after 1:45 a.m., and they received a call about an unconscious person at the residence at around noon that day.

Thompson declined to say who made the 911 call, but acknowledged that police are trying to understand why it took several hours from when the friends returned home to when authorities were alerted.

Prosecutors, he added, are "trying to assist them as much as possible with obtaining search warrants for data and cell records and social media and anything that might help."

The FBI also said it is assisting in the investigation.

Police have provided no possible motive for the slayings.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge had speculated the deaths might be linked to a property crime "gone wrong" or a "crime of passion," but without a suspect or without knowing whether anything was missing from the home, a motive remains elusive.

"To my knowledge, there is nothing to indicate that this has been determined to be a crime of passion," Thompson said. "We know it's a horrible crime and four young lives have been lost."

Tim Stelloh reported from Moscow, and Erik Ortiz from New York.