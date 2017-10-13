Police Officer Shot and Killed in New Orleans

A 30-year-old man was arrested after a police officer was fatally shot during a routine patrol in New Orleans early Friday.

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison told reporters that gunshots were fired at four officers shortly after midnight local time (1 a.m. ET).

"One, possibly two officers, returned fire, perhaps striking the subject, and our officer collapsed right there on the scene," Harrison said.

A map showing the location of Friday's fatal shooting of a police officer in New Orleans. Google Maps

The suspect was detained after a standoff in a nearby apartment. He was being treated at a local hospital early Friday.

The officer later died from gunshot wounds.

"This hurts, I can't begin to tell you how much this hurts," Harrison added.