Police officer shot and killed at a traffic stop in California

A police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Salinas, California.

Officer Jorge David Alvarado initiated a traffic stop near East Market and Griffin Street at around 10:41 p.m. Friday, according to Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice.

Officials did not provide details around how the traffic stop turned into a shooting.

Alvarado, 30, was a a five-year veteran of the force, according to Salinas police.

At a press conference Saturday, Salinas Mayor Kimberly Craig said Alvarado is the first officer to die on the line of duty in nearly 80 years.

"Our community and our police department are devastated," Craig said. "My request to the community, please support and embrace our police department right now. They are hurting."

The suspected shooter is in police custody, according to Filice.

The investigation into the incident has been turned over to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni as it is protocol in police-involved shootings, Filice said.

Pacioni said no details of the investigation will be released before it is completed.