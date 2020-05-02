Police pilot dies after helicopter crashes in built up Houston neighborhood

A police pilot was killed and another left in critical condition when their helicopter clipped a building and crashed near a group of apartment blocks in Houston, Texas, the city's police force said early Saturday.
The aircraft avoided the densely populated Biscayne apartment buildings in the Greenspoint area of the city where residents were sleeping, Houston Police Department said on Twitter.
But it clipped part of a club house building and came down in the Imperial Valley area, the force said, adding that no residents were injured or evacuated.
The pilot and his tactical flight officer were later transported to a local hospital, both in critical condition, Houston Police said.
The tactical flight officer later died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two children. He has not been named, the force added.
Wearing a face mask, Police Chief Art Acevedo told a news conference that it was a "miracle" that the helicopter had not crashed into residential buildings.
"When you have incidents like this you have to find the silver-lining," he said, adding that they did not yet know what caused the crash.
The pilot and tactical flight officer were on a routine work call out when they crashed just before 2 a.m. (3 a.m. ET), Acevedo said. Both were trapped in the "mangled wreckage" and later freed by the fire department and transferred to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, he added.
The pilot remains in a "critical condition" and was "very banged up" Acevedo said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, joined Acevedo at a second press conference. He told reporters "this is a sad morning."
"I want to ask the city of Houston to continue to lift up, number one, both families, but especially lift up the family of the police officer who has died this morning," Turner, also masked, said.
Acevedo told reporters that police had responded to a later separate incident in the area where shots had been fired.
"The shots fired occurred after the aircraft went down, we don't have any information that it was shot at or that any hostile activity took place," he said, dismissing that the two incidents were connected.
"That was a separate incident."
Houston police urged the public to avoid the area and said investigations would be conducted into the cause of the crash.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.