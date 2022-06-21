Police 'put the lives of officers before the lives of children' during Uvalde shooting, state official says

The law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting was an "abject failure" with police lives prioritized over those of children, a top Texas official said Tuesday.

The blunt assessment by Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, was made at a Texas Senate committee hearing investigating last month's mass killing.

"We do know this, there's compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre," McCraw told lawmakers.

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from (entering rooms) 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children. The officers have weapons, the children had none."

It’s been nearly one month since gunman Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, broke into Robb Elementary School on May 24 and killed 19 children and two teachers.

The carnage ended more than an hour after it started, when a Border Patrol tactical unit finally broke in a classroom where Ramos was holed up and killed him.

Much of the post-shooting attention has been on the response of local law enforcement and decisions made by Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief.

The embattled law enforcement head, whose actions are being reviewed by both state and federal authorities, has kept a remarkably low profile since the shooting.

But he pushed back at criticism, telling the Texas Tribune earlier this month that there was no way for his officers to have confronted Ramos any sooner.

