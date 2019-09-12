Breaking News Emails
Two Ohio day care workers were arrested Tuesday after they were caught on video doing nothing as older students bullied and assaulted a 5-year-old girl, police said, who also released a photo of one of the workers dangling the girl upside down by her ankle.
Emma Dietrich, 31, and Joshua Tennant, 27, are facing child endangerment charges in connection with an Aug. 13 incident.
A video recorded that day show the pair sat at a table in a classroom at the Worthington Learning Center as an older student grabbed, pulled, dragged, swung and bullied a younger student, Columbus police said.
The 5-year-old appeared frightened, kept her eyes closed or covered and attempted to curl up into a fetal position while the assault took place, police said.
At one point, she tried to get away from the other students but they continued to bully her by grabbing her and holding her down, according to police.
During the video, Tennant is also shown picking the girl up by her right ankle, carrying her upside down and placing her back on a rug in a classroom at the day care.
Police said they released a photo on social media of Tennant holding the girl upside down to share the severity of what she endured.
Tennant was released from custody after posting bond and will be arraigned on Sept. 16, according to court records.
Worthington Learning Center declined to comment on the status of the pair's employment Thursday.