Police respond to active shooter at Texas elementary school

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to an active shooter at a Texas elementary school, district officials said.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site," the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced on Facebook and Twitter just after 12 p.m. local time.

"Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared," the posts said.

Uvalde police said at 12:23 p.m. that the scene was "active."

Students were being taken to the Uvalde High School for reunification with parents, according to police and the school district. But the district asked parents not to pick up their children. "You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for," an update from the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.