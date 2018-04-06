YouTube shooting: Female suspect dead, three wounded at HQ in San Bruno, California

Aghdam claimed on her social media accounts that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism, mixed with bizarre musical parodies.

Law enforcement officials said the woman approached an outdoor patio and dining area near lunchtime and opened fire. Sources had initially said that the motive did not appear related to terrorism.

But San Bruno police said Tuesday night that a motive is still under investigation, and "at this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted."

Zach Voorhies, a YouTube software engineer, said in an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball" that he heard yelling and that "when I arrived near the courtyard, I heard somebody yelling, 'Do you want to shoot me?'"

"I looked to my left, which was his left, and I saw somebody lying on their back on the concrete with what appeared to be a gunshot wound through the stomach," Voorhies said.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said it received three patients with gunshot wounds: a 36-year-old man who was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman who was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman who was in fair condition. A fourth person was treated at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center for a broken ankle, the hospital said.

"Once again, we are confronted with the specter of a mass-casualty situation here in the city and county of San Francisco," Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg, told reporters. "This is unfortunate, and it continues. You'd think that after we've seen Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting that we would see an end to this, but we have not."