Police respond to 'critical incident' at MolsonCoors campus in Milwaukee

Police are investigating a "critical incident" Wednesday at the MolsonCoors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A large police presence was on scene at the beer company's MillerCoors campus and the Milwaukee Police Department asked people stay clear of the area in a statement on Twitter.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that it was responding to an active shooting at the MillerCoors building.
A number of schools and businesses in the surrounding area were on lockdown as authorities responded to the incident, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ.
MolsonCoors, which owns both the Coors and Miller beer brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
Molson fully acquired MillerCoors in 2016 and announced it would rebrand the company to Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year, according to a USA Today report from October. The shift was also part of a corporate restructure that moved hundreds of jobs from Denver to Milwaukee in a cost cutting measure.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.