'Multiple people' dead in shooting at MolsonCoors campus in Milwaukee

Multiple people are dead in a shooting incident Wednesday at the MolsonCoors headquarters in Milwaukee, Mayor Tom Barrett said.
A large police presence was on scene at the beer company's MillerCoors campus and in a statement on Twitter, the Milwaukee Police Department asked people to stay clear of the area. Barrett confirmed to NBC affiliate WTMJ that multiple people had died in the incident, but it is unclear how many.
"There are multiple people who have died, I believe including the shooter, and we will have more information in the next several hours," Barrett said.
Milwaukee mayor: ‘Multiple people who have died’ at MolsonCoors shootingFeb. 26, 202001:47
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that it was responding to an active shooting at the MillerCoors building. Milwaukee police said about an hour later that there was no longer an active threat.
A number of schools and businesses in the surrounding area were on lockdown as authorities responded to the incident, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ.
MolsonCoors, which owns both the Coors and Miller beer brands, said it was aware of an active situation at its Milwaukee facility and was working with authorities.
"Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able," the company said on Twitter.
Molson fully acquired MillerCoors in 2016 and announced it would rebrand the company to Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year, according to a USA Today report from October. The shift was also part of a corporate restructure that moved hundreds of jobs from Denver to Milwaukee in a cost-cutting measure.
President Donald Trump opened his Wednesday press conference on the coronavirus with condolences for the victims of the shooting, calling the gunman a "wicked murderer."
"Our hearts break for them and their loved ones," Trump said. "We’ll be with them and it’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing."
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.