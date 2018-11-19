Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

A Chicago police officer was in critical condition from a shooting a local hospital on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, said on Twitter that the officer was critically wounded after reports of an active shooter at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

A witness, James Gray, told NBC station WMAQ in Chicago that he saw at least one woman shot near the hospital.

Gray said he saw a man and a woman talking to one another before the man pulled a gun and shot the woman and then began shooting others at the hospital.

"Once he entered he just started shooting at random," Gray said. "It looked like he was turning and pointing at people at random."

At least one suspect was also shot and police were conducting a methodical search of the hospital, Guglielmi tweeted earlier, as authorities warned the public to avoid the area.

A source in the Chicago Fire Department told WMAQ the hospital had been partially evacuated.

Mercy Hospital is about 26 blocks south of the Chicago Loop.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.