Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

A police officer and two others are in critical condition following a shooting at a Chicago hospital on Monday afternoon.

The suspected gunman is dead after the shooting at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two victims, including the police officer, were taken to a University of Chicago hospital while another was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. All three are in critical condition according to the city's fire department.

A witness, James Gray, told NBC station WMAQ that he saw at least one woman shot in the incident at Mercy Hospital, which is about 25 blocks south of the Chicago Loop..

Gray said he saw a man and a woman talking to one another before the man pulled a gun and shot the woman and then began shooting others at the hospital.

"Once he entered he just started shooting at random," Gray said. "It looked like he was turning and pointing at people at random."

Following the shooting, police conducted a methodical search of the hospital, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department tweeted earlier, as authorities warned the public to avoid the area.

A source in the Chicago Fire Department told WMAQ the hospital had been partially evacuated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Chicago Field Division tweeted that it responded to the scene of the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.