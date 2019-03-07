Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 4:35 PM UTC / Updated March 7, 2019, 5:03 PM UTC By Janelle Griffith

A deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service was shot Thursday morning in a Rockford, Illinois, hotel by a man he was there to arrest and who is currently on the run, authorities said.

The suspect, Floyd E. Brown, 45, immediately fired on officers at the Extended Stay America hotel off N. Bell School Road. He fled the hotel and is on the run, said Andre Brass of the Rockford Police Department.

The injured officer has not been identified and his condition is unknown. It was not known what Brown was being arrested for.

"We just want to end this incident peacefully with his surrender. That's what we are looking for," Brass said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.