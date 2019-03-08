Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 4:35 PM UTC / Updated March 8, 2019, 12:13 AM UTC By Janelle Griffith

A man who allegedly shot and killed a deputy Thursday at an Illinois hotel was arrested by Illinois State Police about 5 p.m. after a standoff.

McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner died about 3:30 p.m. Officials said he was shot by Floyd Brown, 39, during an arrest attempt. Keltner had been with the sheriff's department almost 13 years.

The deputy was attempting to serve an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force when he was shot, deputies say.

"The people of Illinois join the family of the fallen officer in mourning his loss, and with our deepest gratitude for his courageous service," Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said in a tweet.

Deputy Jacob Keitner McHenry County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle Brown was traveling in crashed on an interstate that was shut down in both directions, when officers tried to apprehend him. Brown was contained by officers in his vehicle for several hours.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m. as members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest Brown at an Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford, about two hours northwest of Chicago.

Floyd Brown Bloomington Police Dept.

Brown, who authorities originally said was 45, immediately fired on officers and shot the sheriff's deputy with a rifle, Rockford Police Lt. Andre Brass said.

A woman who was in the hotel room with him was injured, likely from gunfire by Brown, police said. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

He opened fire on the officers from inside his third-floor hotel room and then again from outside the building after he fled, Rockford police said, adding that Brown likely jumped from the third floor to escape.

The sheriff's deputy was shot outside in the parking lot, authorities said.

No members of law enforcement fired shots during the incident.