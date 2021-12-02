IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man with gun outside United Nations is in custody, NYPD says

The agency added there is no threat to the public.
Image: A man speaks with member of the NYPD outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City
A man raises his hands after holding a gun under his chin, as he speaks with members of the NYPD outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Dec. 2, 2021.Carlo Allegri / Reuters
By David K. Li and Shamar Walters

An armed man outside the United Nations has surrendered, hours after New York City police officers swarmed the world body Thursday and urged the public to avoid the area.

"The individual is now in custody and there is NO THREAT to the public," the department said in a tweet just before 1:45 p.m.

The NYPD's Emergency Services Unit had responded to the area, saying it was "in conversation with an armed individual outside the United Nations," department Chief of Special Operations Harry J. Wedin tweeted.

Photos showed a man in a red coat holding a gun under his chin before peacefully giving up the weapon near East 42nd Street at First Avenue.

Even after the tense standoff ended, police still urged New Yorkers to avoid the area around the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan where the United Nations is based.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

