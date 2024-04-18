Police say they are looking into whether rapper Ye was involved in alleged battery

Los Angeles police said they are investigating whether Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was involved in an alleged battery.

Officers were called to Sunset Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reported incident. Ye, 46, was gone when police arrived, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy's chief of staff, told NBC News in a statement that the incident happened after Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, was allegedly "physically assaulted."

"The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses," Yiannopoulos said. "She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Police took an incident report from the person who made the claims against Ye, but have not released any details.