Police search for 4 teens, 2 accused of murder, who escaped custody in Nashville

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, are searching for four teenage boys, two of whom are accused of murder, who escaped custody in a juvenile detention center.
The teens escaped custody on Saturday night at around 9:44 p.m. during a work detail when their supervisor went to handle a fight that broke out in a different part of the facility and left them alone, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. It took about 35 minutes for authorities to realize the young men were gone.
"They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside," police said in a statement.
Two of the teenagers, Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17, have been accused of murder.
Wright allegedly killed 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets in February, according to NBC affiliate WSMV. A judge set Wright's bond at $400,000 in August after prosecutors argued he was too dangerous to be released, WSMV reported at the time.
Marsh was charged in April for the murder of 19-year-old Charlie Easley.
The other two teens — Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15 — have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their history, police said.
Police released the teenagers' photos and have asked the public to contact emergency services if anyone spots the boys. Metro Nashville PD had tweeted out a photo from a gas station it said was of the escapees, but later deleted it, saying that upon further review it was not the wanted teens.
All four are considered dangerous.