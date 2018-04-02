Three other children — Devonte, 15, Hannah, 16, and Sierra, 12 — have not been found, but are presumed dead, officials said.

On Sunday, authorities said the crash might have been intentional.

The affidavit notes that police were alerted to the crash on March 26, just before 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. ET), after a German tourist contacted authorities and reported a brown vehicle on its roof down an embankment, according to the affidavit.

Almost two hours later, according to the report, California Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene and located Sarah Hart trapped between the roof and the rear seats of the family's GMC Yukon. Jennifer Hart was still located in the driver's seat, with the speedometer "pinned" at 90 mph.

Officers said this meant the vehicle was running and in motion prior to impact, but said it is unclear how fast the car was going when it crashed.

A CHP spokesman told reporters that the GMC Yukon's on-board computer indicated that the vehicle stopped and then suddenly accelerated off off the highway — plunging about 70 feet down to the rocky shoreline of the Pacific Ocean.

Three children were found ejected from the vehicle when police arrived, but as of Monday, Devonte, Hannah and Sierra had still not been located.

Devonte, a young black boy, was photographed in 2014 crying in the arms of a white police officer during a protest in Oregon over the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. That image went viral and has been referred to as the "hug that was felt around the world."

"Three children are still missing and could be in the ocean," Acting Assistant CHP Chief Greg Baarts said. "We are trying to determine a timeline, path of travel, and if there were any stops."

A truck drives by the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off the Pacific Coast Highway, near Westport, California on March 28. Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat via AP

He said California authorities were "tirelessly searching for the missing children along the coastline," while authorities in California and Washington were "conducting interviews and attempting to establish a timeline and routes of travel in an effort to rule out any other possibilities."

The family had a troubled past, according to neighbors and court records. Sarah Hart was charged with a misdemeanor offense of domestic assault against her daughter Abigail in 2011 and child Protective Services had visited the household.

Neighbors have said Devonte would ask them for food, saying his parents withheld it as a punishment.