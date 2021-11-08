Police search for missing 20-year-old University of Alabama student

A search is ongoing for a missing 20-year-old University of Alabama student who disappeared after leaving a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the early hours of Sunday morning.

University of Alabama student Garrett Walker. University of Alabama

Garrett Walker was seen at The Grey Lady on Greensboro Avenue early Sunday morning, according to a statement from his mother, Debbie Walker, that was shared by the university.

The statement was updated on Monday afternoon to say Walker was last seen around 4:20 or 4:40 a.m. near 17th Ave. - Queens City.

His phone was found at a river walk Sunday afternoon, the statement said. His family reported him missing after his phone was found.

“No one has seen or heard from him since,” his mother wrote in the statement.

He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, a gray and black plaid button up and blue jeans.

Tuscaloosa Police said in a media release officers recovered a “clothing item from the Black Warrior River that is believed to belong to Walker."

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service divers and Tuscaloosa Police search the Black Warrior River on the Tuscaloosa waterfront after University of Alabama student Garrett Winston James Walker was reported missing. Gary Cosby Jr. / Tuscaloosa News via USA Today Network

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and police search crews were slated to search the river and the surrounding area at first light Monday.Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call the University of Alabama Police Department at 205-348-5454 or 911 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.